CM Stalin pays surprise visit to Ambattur police station

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin checking the records at the T-1 Ambattur police station in Chennai during his surprise visit on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 16, 2022 06:39 IST

Stalin enquires with the inspector about the number of staff working in the station

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a surprise visit to T-1 Ambattur police station on Friday to check the working conditions and functioning of the station.

The station falls under the newly created Avadi Police Commissionerate and caters to a population of over 5.5 lakh in its limits.

Mr. Stalin was returning from attending programmes in Thirumullaivoyal and Avadi. When his convoy entered the premises, the police personnel attached to the station, including the inspector M. Ramasamy, were standing at a little distance as part of the security duty.

The personnel were taken by surprise by the Chief Minister's sudden visit. Mr. Ramasamy saluted the Chief Minister and introduced himself. Then Mr. Stalin occupied the seat of a police officer and checked the records. He enquired about the staff strength of the station and sought to know about the last complaint received and the last case booked.

The inspector said the personnel in the station were given weekly off on rotation basis following the system that was introduced after Mr. Stalin took over as Chief Minister. He showed the chart of weekly off and leave to the Chief Minister, who perused the general diary maintained at the station.

The Chief Minister checked the lock-up room to ascertain if hygienic conditions were maintained.

Mr. Stalin left the station after posing for a group photo with the police personnel.