CM orders flood control work along Kosasthalaiyar

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 11:42 IST

On Monday, Mr. Stalin also visited flooded parts of Thiruvallur district and directed Water Resources Department officials to start work on flood control along the banks.

The Water Resources Department and the Chennai Corporation have started work on flood prevention along the Kosasthalaiyar river in areas such as Manali.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday visited flooded areas such as Manali New Town along the banks of Kosasthalaiyar river. The area was flooded for several days after the recent spell of rains. More than 450 residents were accommodated in flood shelters of Greater Chennai Corporation. Many residents were affected by the floods. An estimate of the total number of flood affected households will be made shortly.

Water has receded in such areas, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

As the flooding of northern parts of Chennai including Manali zone was caused because of the release of water from Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs, the Chief Minister ordered officials to start work on flood prevention in low lying areas along the river.

On Monday, Mr. Stalin also visited flooded parts of Thiruvallur district and directed Water Resources Department officials to start work on flood control along the banks.

Greater Chennai Corporation officials led by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department officials have already launched flood mitigation work in the Buckingham canal in North Chennai. Areas such as Kodungaiyur were flooded during the recent rains.