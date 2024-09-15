CM orders Anna Medals to 129 police, other uniformed services personnel 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday (September 14, 2024) that Anna Medals would be presented to 129 personnel in the police and other uniformed services to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anna Medals are announced on September 15 every year for Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Correctional Services, Home Guards, and Fingerprint Science Officers/personnel in recognition of outstanding devotion to duty.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medal will be presented to 100 police officers/personnel of ranks ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police; 10 Fire and Rescue Services personnel/officers of ranks ranging from Fireman to Deputy Director; 10 Prisons and Correctional Services personnel/officers of ranks ranging from Grade-I Warder to Assistant Jailor; five Home Guards officers/personnel of ranks ranging from Assistant Platoon Commander to Company Commander; and two officers of the Finger Print Science Unit of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.

Further, S. Manthiramoorthi, Leading Fireman, and A. Ramachandran, Fireman, Srivaikundam Fire and Rescue Services Station, Thoothukudi, will be honoured with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fire Services Medal for Gallantry (Anna Medal) for their bravery in the rescue of 448 people from flooded villages on December 18 last year. These medals will be presented at a ceremonial medal parade to be held in due course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.