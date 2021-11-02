CM opens two flyovers

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 00:29 IST

Relief for motorists in Koyambedu and Velachery

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated flyovers at Velachery and Koyambedu that will bring relief to motorists using these major junctions. Ministers Ma. Subramanian and E. V. Velu were present.

The 980-metre-long 17.20-metre-wide flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai at Koyambedu will remove a major bottleneck on that congested stretch. A large number of buses entering and exiting the CMBT due to Deepavali rush take that stretch.

Built at a cost of ₹93.50 crore, work on the flyover began in June 2018 and had to be done in sections of 100 metres each because of heavy traffic.

“A one-way was introduced at Kaliamman Koil junction during the work, hope that will be removed now. Roads connecting the arterial road need to be widened sufficiently to prevent traffic pile ups. Kaliamman Koil Street has only partially been widened,” said K. Ganesan of Anna Nagar, who visits Koyambedu often.

At Velachery, the second level of the flyover at the Vijayanagar junction has been thrown open to traffic. The 1,028-metre-long structure was built at a cost of ₹67 crore and connects Taramani Link Road and Velachery bypass. Residents are eagerly awaiting the opening of the first level so that a U-turn could be provided below the flyover.