CM opens retail fish market at Kasimedu

CHENNAI

19 September 2020 22:58 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday opened a retail fish market inside the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

The work, including an auction centre, high-mast lamps, low-level wharf and improvements to the existing selling yard, had been carried out at a cost of ₹10.50 crore.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said slots would be allocated for retailers who were evicted to make way for the Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project.

“We have a list of names of those who were evicted, we will ensure that they are rehabilitated. If there is more space, genuine persons would be accommodated,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of people collecting money from retailers saying that the space in the market would be sold to them.

Fisheries Department officials clarified that money would not be collected from anybody.

“We have put up banners saying nobody should make any collection in the name of allocating space or selling sheds,” said an official.