CM opens retail fish market at Kasimedu

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday opened a retail fish market inside the Kasimedu fishing harbour.
The work, including an auction centre, high-mast lamps, low-level wharf and improvements to the existing selling yard, had been carried out at a cost of ₹10.50 crore.
Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said slots would be allocated for retailers who were evicted to make way for the Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project.
“We have a list of names of those who were evicted, we will ensure that they are rehabilitated. If there is more space, genuine persons would be accommodated,” he said.
Meanwhile, there have been reports of people collecting money from retailers saying that the space in the market would be sold to them.
Fisheries Department officials clarified that money would not be collected from anybody.
“We have put up banners saying nobody should make any collection in the name of allocating space or selling sheds,” said an official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath