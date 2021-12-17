CM opens Kathipara Urban Square

CHENNAI

17 December 2021 00:48 IST

The sprawling recreation spot will have dining space, food and retail outlets

The Kathipara Urban Square, under the clover leaf shaped flyover and built at a cost of ₹14.5 crore, was thrown open to public by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday.

Spread over 5.9 lakh sq. ft., the urban square has been divided into four zones.

As visitors enter from the G.S.T. Road side, they would find dining space, food and retail outlets, bus bays and parking lot.

Those coming to the spot from Porur can access children’s play area, bus bays, retail outlets and parking space.

On Ekkatuthangal side, there are bus bays and retail outlets and there is a landscape with a walking track.

The parking lot has space for 128 cars, 340 two-wheelers along with the eight bus bays. Apart from murals that adorn the walls, Tamil alphabet have been installed on the medians around this facility.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the idea behind developing the urban square was to provide commuters and residents the options to relax, dine and shop in the interval between changing trains or buses in Alandur.

“For those who get off at Alandur Metro station, they have options for recreation. Similarly, for those taking the buses and for those getting off here, they can take a quick break, eat and leave. Since there are bus bays, parking space and a Metro station, commuters will have enough transport options,” an official said.