CM misrepresenting facts, says Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday accused Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of “misrepresenting facts and making false allegations” against her and the Union government.

The Union Territory of Puducherry had benefited from various Central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jhan Dhan Yojana(PMJDY), Kisan Samman Nidhi, Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana after the lockdown was announced, the Lt Governor said in a release.

While under PMJDY, the Centre had credited ₹500 in the bank account of each of 83,000 women beneficiaries, under the Kisan Nidhi, the government had transferred ₹2,000 to the bank accounts of 9,299 farmers in the UT.

Around 6.5 lakh poor beneficiaries have been sanctioned additional free rice for three months, the release said.

The territorial administration also received a grant of ₹424.50 crore (part of annual grant of Centre). The Health Department also received an additional assistance of ₹3.80 crore. There was also no truth in the Chief Minister’s allegation of delay in rice distribution, the Lt. Governor said.

"There is no undue delay in distribution of rice. The rice is delivered to BPL families at their door step by engaging government staff duly complying with the norms of social distancing,” Ms. Bedi said.