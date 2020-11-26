Cyclone Nivar | T.N. CM makes impromptu trip to Chembarambakkam reservoir

Shutters of reservoir opened after five years to release surplus water; over 1 lakh people moved to 1,000 relief camps

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday made an impromptu visit to the Chembarambakkam reservoir, whose shutters were opened after five years to release surplus water.

Mr. Palaniswami, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, went to Chembarambakkam and inspected the release of the waterand interacted with officials.

In a parallel development, over one lakh persons were moved to relief camps ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall. Minister for Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar said as many as 1,03,291 persons, including 40,525 women and 23,854 children, had been accommodated in over 1,000 relief camps across the State.

Eight helicopters were also kept ready for rescue operations, he added.

At Chembarambakkam, Mr. Palaniswami, accompanied by Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, PWD Secretary K. Manivasan and Kancheepuram Collector Maheswari Ravikumar, inspected the release of water from the reservoir, soon after the shutters were lifted at noon.

On Tuesday, he visited the control room at the Ezhilagam complex to review the arrangements being made to combat the impact of Cyclone Nivar.

Addressing presspersons at Chembarambakkam, Mr. Palaniswami sought to allay the fears of persons living along the banks of the Adyar and said that precautionary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of the general public.

Collectors of 13 districts, where heavy rainfall was reported, had been instructed to ensure that all safety and precautionary steps were taken, Mr. Palaniswami added. To a query on compensation for those affected by the cyclone, he said it would be given like before. Replying to another query, he said most of the farmers had obtained insurance cover for their crops.

Meanwhile, Mr. Udhayakumar, while interacting with presspersons at the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority premises, said over 4,000 relief camps had been set up to accommodate around 13 lakh persons.

Mr. Udhayakumar appealed to those living in low-lying areas to take refuge in the relief camps. In Chennai, camps had been set up in all 200 wards, he said.

Essential items

All essential items were being provided to those in the relief camps and, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, hand sanitisers were also being provided. Medical check-ups were being organised, he added.

He called upon the public to remove hoardings to avoid any mishaps.

Mr. Udhayakumar also issued a word of caution to those living in tiled houses and huts and in areas known for inundation.