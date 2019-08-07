CM, leaders condole death

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the passing away of the founder of PSBB Schools, Mrs. YGP.

In his message, he said her death was an irreparable loss for not just her family, but also to the field of education and the student community.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said he was saddened by the passing away of the educationist.

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, a former PSBBian herself, said she was shocked at the passing away of Mrs. YGP.

Fond memories

“We were residents of Nungambakkam at that time. I remember she used to take classes for us and she was very particular that we were dressed neatly with a handkerchief pinned on the uniform,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi president and actor R. Sarathkumar said he was saddened by the passing away of Mrs. YGP, who was not only an educationist, but also a journalist, actor and excellent administrator.

Contribution to arts

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said her contribution to education and arts were unparalleled and that the Centre had honoured her with a Padma Shri award.

The Sri Parthasarathi Swami Sabha and Brahma Gana Sabha on Tuesday evening condoled Mrs. YGP’s death with a minute’s silence during their drama festival at the Mylapore Fine Arts Club, said N. Krishnamurthi, the secretary of the Sri Parthasarathi Swami Sabha.