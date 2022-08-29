CM lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹105 crore

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 21:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stones for 25 projects worth ₹105 crore on behalf of 18 temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

These projects include the construction of a hair tonsure hall, multi-purpose hall and annadhanam hall at the Vadapalani Andavar temple at a cost of ₹9.84 crore; quarters for archakas and employees at Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple at a cost of ₹7.93 crore; yatri nivas for devotees visiting the Meenakshiamman temple in Madurai at a cost of ₹35 crore; and a building for the Odhuvar training school attached to the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli at a cost of ₹1.51 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion, said none of these constructions were inside the temples. Secretary (HR&CE) B. Chandra Mohan and Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app