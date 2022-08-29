Chennai

CM lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹105 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stones for 25 projects worth ₹105 crore on behalf of 18 temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

These projects include the construction of a hair tonsure hall, multi-purpose hall and annadhanam hall at the Vadapalani Andavar temple at a cost of ₹9.84 crore; quarters for archakas and employees at Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple at a cost of ₹7.93 crore; yatri nivas for devotees visiting the Meenakshiamman temple in Madurai at a cost of ₹35 crore; and a building for the Odhuvar training school attached to the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli at a cost of ₹1.51 crore.

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion, said none of these constructions were inside the temples. Secretary (HR&CE) B. Chandra Mohan and Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan were present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2022 9:52:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cm-lays-foundation-stones-for-projects-worth-105-crore/article65827038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY