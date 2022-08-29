CM lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹105 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stones for 25 projects worth ₹105 crore on behalf of 18 temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

These projects include the construction of a hair tonsure hall, multi-purpose hall and annadhanam hall at the Vadapalani Andavar temple at a cost of ₹9.84 crore; quarters for archakas and employees at Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple at a cost of ₹7.93 crore; yatri nivas for devotees visiting the Meenakshiamman temple in Madurai at a cost of ₹35 crore; and a building for the Odhuvar training school attached to the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli at a cost of ₹1.51 crore.

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion, said none of these constructions were inside the temples. Secretary (HR&CE) B. Chandra Mohan and Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan were present on the occasion.