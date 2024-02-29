CM lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹558.45 crore

February 29, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a slew of projects worth ₹558.45 crore of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The projects include modern amenities worth ₹104 crore at Island Grounds, a new bus stand at Mamallapuram worth ₹90.5 crore, a new pedestrian flyover worth ₹74.5 crore in Kilambakkam, beautification of the spaces under flyovers, rehabilitation of playgrounds, the construction of cycle track in Injambakkam at a cost of ₹23.46 crore, and the improvement of beach and ponds at a cost of ₹41.3 crore.

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary C .Samayamoorthy, and CMDA Member secretary Ansul Mishra were present.