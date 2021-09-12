Chennai

CM lays foundation stone for ₹2,500 crore data centre park

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for ₹2,500 crore data centre park to be set up by Japan’s NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure in Ambattur.

The Data Centre would be established in 5.89 acres, according to a statement.

700 jobs

The project would create 700 jobs and includes plan to develop a 50 MW solar park. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Industries secretary N. Muruganandam, IT secretary Neeraj Mittal, Pooja Kulkarni, CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu and senior officials from NTT and the State government were present on the occasaion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 1:11:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cm-lays-foundation-stone-for-2500-crore-data-centre-park/article36409650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY