CM lays foundation stone for ₹2,500 crore data centre park

It will be established on 5.89 acres

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for ₹2,500 crore data centre park to be set up by Japan’s NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure in Ambattur.

The Data Centre would be established in 5.89 acres, according to a statement.

700 jobs

The project would create 700 jobs and includes plan to develop a 50 MW solar park. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Industries secretary N. Muruganandam, IT secretary Neeraj Mittal, Pooja Kulkarni, CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu and senior officials from NTT and the State government were present on the occasaion.