CM launches 500 urban health and wellness centres

June 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated 500 urban health and wellness centres in various parts of the State.

According to a press release, in the first phase, 500 centres have been constructed at a total cost of ₹125 crore and a unit cost of ₹25 lakh per centre. The Health and Family Welfare Department has hired a medical officer, a staff nurse, a health inspector and a hospital worker for each centre.

The staff at these centres would provide 12 comprehensive primary health care services under the universal health coverage programme to a defined population of 20,000 to 25,000 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is said to be the first of its kind initiative in the country, where each urban health and wellness centre has a medical officer to lead the public health team delivering services to the urban poor and the needy.

The universal health coverage programme is a novel initiative with a vision to provide 12 comprehensive primary health care services, including preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care, without financial hardship in any form to the beneficiaries approaching the health facilities, the press release said.

The newly established centres would provide a wide range of primary health care services, covering maternal health, neonatal and infant health, adolescent health, family planning , management of communicable diseases and non-communicable diseases, basic ophthalmic, ENT and oral health, elderly and palliative health care, emergency medical care and mental health.

Wellness-focused activities such as yoga would be offered to the urban population, especially those who are vulnerable and marginalised, and are dwelling in slums and peri-urban and newly notified urban areas.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during the budget session of the Department of Health and Family welfare for the year 2022-23, made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly on May 7, 2022 under Assembly Rules 110, that 708 urban-health and wellness centres would be established in urban local bodies of corporations and municipalities in Tamil Nadu to provide comprehensive set of health care services to the urban population, the release said.

