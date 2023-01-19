ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches 108 religious books brought out by HR&CE department

January 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister inaugurates a printing department, a book sale counter and a library at the department headquarters and presents appointment orders to 10 persons who were recruited on compassionate grounds

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looking at manuscripts being restored by the HR&CR department in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched 108 religious books, including Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, Avvaiyar Varalaru and Siddhar Varalaru printed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. He inaugurated a printing department, a book sale counter and a library at the department headquarters and presented appointment orders to 10 persons on compassionate grounds. 

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the history of Tamils, which included devotional literature, needed to be safeguarded. “Last year, we had a high-level committee meeting of the department, which was presided by the Chief Minister. A resolution was passed in the meeting that old books should be re-printed and this year that has been implemented. The government, led by Mr. Stalin, is one that brings into practice all that it announces. The books are being sold at a nominal price and the proceeds will go to the respective temples,” he added.  

Paramahamsa Ranga Ramanuja Jeeyar of Alwarthirunagari said the Chief Minister had been implementing programmes to suit the needs of people in the villages. He said the books could be a means to pass on the culture and spiritual heritage to the next generation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said the department would bring out books about the Agamas, devotional literature, sthala puranam and digitised palm leaf manuscripts. So far, over 61,600 manuscripts had been digitised, he added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US