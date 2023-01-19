HamberMenu
CM launches 108 religious books brought out by HR&CE department

Chief Minister inaugurates a printing department, a book sale counter and a library at the department headquarters and presents appointment orders to 10 persons who were recruited on compassionate grounds

January 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looking at manuscripts being restored by the HR&CR department in Chennai on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looking at manuscripts being restored by the HR&CR department in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched 108 religious books, including Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, Avvaiyar Varalaru and Siddhar Varalaru printed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. He inaugurated a printing department, a book sale counter and a library at the department headquarters and presented appointment orders to 10 persons on compassionate grounds. 

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the history of Tamils, which included devotional literature, needed to be safeguarded. “Last year, we had a high-level committee meeting of the department, which was presided by the Chief Minister. A resolution was passed in the meeting that old books should be re-printed and this year that has been implemented. The government, led by Mr. Stalin, is one that brings into practice all that it announces. The books are being sold at a nominal price and the proceeds will go to the respective temples,” he added.  

Paramahamsa Ranga Ramanuja Jeeyar of Alwarthirunagari said the Chief Minister had been implementing programmes to suit the needs of people in the villages. He said the books could be a means to pass on the culture and spiritual heritage to the next generation. 

HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said the department would bring out books about the Agamas, devotional literature, sthala puranam and digitised palm leaf manuscripts. So far, over 61,600 manuscripts had been digitised, he added.  

