CM lauds police officers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday congratulated police officers who received SKOCH awards recently.

The SKOCH governance award is conferred by an independent organisation in recognition of projects and institutions in specific areas.

Recently Prateep V. Philip, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies CID, has received SKOCH Gold for successful introduction of programme such as Friends of Police and Know Your Criminal.

The Greater Chennai City Police received SKOCH silver award for cleaning up police stations at the initiative of Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan.

The State Crime Records Bureau chief Vinit Dev Wankhede also received an award for introduction of a mobile application for policemen to help identify missing persons. Deputy of Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli A.Sarawanan was awarded for various initiatives introduced by him under ‘City Police for People’. The officers met Chief Minister on Monday. Home secretary S.K.Prabakar and DGP J.K.Tripathy were present.