CM inspects Metro work at major junctions in Chennai

08 October 2021 23:45 IST

Stalin visits Central, Kathipara and Thelliagaram stations

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inspected the Chennai Central Square, which is coming up in front of the central railway station at a cost of ₹389 crore.

Once the project is completed, commuters will be able to switch over from one mode of transport to another as this square aims to connect Metro Rail, MRTS, suburban trains and buses as well.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has finished some landscaping work in this space and has begun the construction of a three-level underground car parking facility with a capacity to house 1,500 vehicles. In addition, two buildings will be developed and handed over to a firm for commercial establishments like retail outlets or to be leased out as office space.

Mr. Stalin inspected the facilities and instructed teams to complete the work at the earliest. Two more subways were being constructed on Poonamalleee High Road and the idea was to provide easy access to all major buildings such as the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Ripon Buildings, Madras Medical College and Puraitchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

The Chief Minister also visited the Kathipara Square which has been built at a cost of ₹14 crore with a walkway, children’s play area and retail outlets. While lanscaping work is over, CMRL plans to identify clients to set up food stalls and kiosks and has floated tender for the work.

Mr. Stalin then oversaw the phase II construction work of Thelliagaram Chennai Metro Rail station coming up near Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, and told the officials that the work should be completed on time, without causing any traffic congestion or hassles to commuters.