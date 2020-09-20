CM inaugurates website for TNSDC

CHENNAI

20 September 2020 23:34 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday launched a website for the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

The TNSDC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ramco Cements to set up a centre for construction and infrastructure.

The portal https://www.tnskill.tnskill.tn.gov.in was developed as a multilingual integrated skill analytics and e-governance system at a cost of ₹2 crore. “This portal would have a database of beneficiaries, training imparted, recognition of imparting agencies, and ratings, among others,” an official release said. It would help in creating a Unified Single Skill Registry, it added. Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.

The CM also unveiled infrastructure for the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Departments created in various places across the State at a total cost of ₹102.63 crore. Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar were present.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated a government children home at Kellys in Chennai at a cost of ₹4.4 crore.