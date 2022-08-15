CM inaugurates park along Buckingham Canal

Built to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the park has 40,000 saplings besides a children’s play area

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 15, 2022 22:06 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a park along the banks of the Buckingham Canal on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Tidel Park on Monday.

The park has been named as ‘India Sudanthira Thina Amutha Peruvizha Poonga,’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The park has a Miyawaki forest, a bicycle track, four metre-wide pathway, an open air theatre, and a children’s play area.

More than 40,000 saplings have been planted along the stretch from Kasturba Nagar MRTS Station to Thiruvanmiyur MRTS Station. The park is expected to be a major attraction for residents.

Mr. Stalin interacted with children at the park. Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to organise various cultural events at the park.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the park on Monday in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

