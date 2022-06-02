CM inaugurates dynamic lighting of Ripon Buildings

The work has been completed at a cost of ₹1.81 cr. under Singara Chennai 2.0 project

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the dynamic lighting of Ripon Buildings, a 109-year-old heritage structure, on Thursday.

The work was taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation after the Chief Minister announced that heritage buildings such as Ripon Buildings would be given dynamic lighting under Singara Chennai 2.0 project. The work has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹1.81 crore.

Mr. Stalin said the event evoked memories of his tour of the city as a schoolboy during a tour of the city with his teachers. “It is an honour to get the opportunity to launch the dynamic lighting of the heritage building. I still remember having been taken by my school teachers to Ripon Buildings, looking in awe of the heritage structure,” he recalled.

The lighting in different hues, including white, saffron, green, blue, red was done using 277 electric units. This was expected to enhance the aesthetic look of the building and reinforce Chennai’s place on the tourism map, said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The system will operate by mixing various combinations of primary colours of red, green and blue, creating numerous themes. The light fittings have been placed in such a way as to not affect the structure and aesthetics of the building.

“The maximum power consumption is 25 units per hour. If this is lit up for an hour, the current consumption charge would be about ₹200. It is proposed to keep Ripon Buildings lit with the RGB dynamic lighting system for four hours daily. The average current consumption charge would be about ₹800 a day,” said Mr.Bedi.