CM inaugurates cruise tourism in the city

Two new east coast roundabout routes covering Puducherry and Visakhapatnam introduced

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, left, at the inauguration of the Cordelia Cruises service on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Two new east coast roundabout routes covering Puducherry and Visakhapatnam introduced

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched cruise tourism in the city on Saturday.

The cruise is being operated by Cordelia Cruises. The fully-booked ship, The Empress, began sailing from the Chennai Port on Saturday evening.

The cruise operator has announced two new east coast roundabout routes covering Puducherry and Visakhapatnam from Chennai.

The Empress comprises 11 decks containing 796 cabins, several food pavilions, dive-in theatre, and marquee theatre, providing wholesome entertainment to the tourists.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan and B. Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, participated in the inaugural function.