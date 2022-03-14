CM inaugurates cancer centre

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 22:00 IST

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 22:00 IST

Cancer is the cause in one-third of deaths, says Mohamed Rela

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin interacting with children who were getting treated for cancer during the inauguration of the cancer centre at Rela Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Cancer is the cause in one-third of deaths, says Mohamed Rela

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated a cancer centre at Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre. Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director of the hospital, pointed out that early diagnosis could help in curing some cancers. Late diagnosis was a huge problem in cancer. “Now, one-third of the cause of death is cancer throughout the world. Cancer incidence is increasing in the population and most are associated with lifestyle changes such as obesity, alcohol and sedentary lifestyle,” he said. Dr. Rela said that no State government in the country had a public-private partnership like in Tamil Nadu to provide complete treatment package through the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The Rela Cancer Centre provided TrueBeam radiotherapy, robotic and laparoscopic surgical suite for cancer treatment, according to a press release. The CM interacted with children who underwent bone marrow and liver transplantations at the hospital.



Our code of editorial values