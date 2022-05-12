CM inaugurates bicycle tracks, bridges and sensory parks

Two sensory parks inaugurated in Kottur and Nolambur; walkers to be issued passes to enter Tholkappia Poonga

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the leisure bicycle track along the Buckingham Canal between Kasturbanagar MRTS and Thiruvanmiyur MRTS stations on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated several civic infrastructure facilities, including a leisure bicycle track and public spaces along the Buckingham Canal, two bridges and parks for children with disabilities.

The 2.1-km bicycle track along the Buckingham Canal between Kasturbanagar and Thiruvanmiyur MRTS stations is expected to be a major attraction for children and senior citizens. The ₹18.71-crore project includes a walkway, Miyawaki forest, open gym, sculpture court and badminton court.

A new bridge across the Puzhal Surplus Canal in Burma Nagar in Manali zone in Ward 16 was opened. The bridge is expected to benefit over one lakh people in Manali and Madhavaram. Built at an estimated cost of ₹14.33 crore, the bridge has improved flood preparedness in the area, officials said. During the previous monsoon, traffic on the road was disrupted owing to flooding.

Another bridge has been constructed across the Puzhal Surplus Canal at a cost of ₹15.90 crore in Amullavoyal in Ward 18. The 280m bridge will have pavements. Officials said the bridge was constructed because of flooding in the causeway at Vaikadu-Amullavoyal Road connecting 100 feet road and Andarkuppam-Red Hills Road during the northeast monsoon.

Sensory parks

The Greater Chennai Corporation has developed two sensory parks for children with disabilities in Kottur and Nolambur. These parks have wheelchair swing, musical chimes, pipe telephone, infinity walking, tandem walking and quiet zone. The sensory park are under CCTV surveillance.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated parks at Cooks Road (Ward 74), V.S. Mani Nagar near Madhavaram Roundtana (Ward 23), Karapakkam (Ward 194), Mogappair (Ward 143) and Sembium Red Hills Road (Ward 25). The civic body has built a platform for yoga and planted native species of trees in these parks.

Passes for walkers

Mr. Stalin threw open the 3.2-km walkway in Tholkappia Poonga. However, entry into the park will be strictly regulated. Identity cards will be issued to residents on payment of ₹500 for one month, ₹2,500 for six months and ₹5,000 for a year. Walking will be permitted from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents have to pay ₹20 a day for getting daily passes to walk in the park. All those aged over 18 will be issued passes. A maximum of 100 residents will be allowed every day. Residents have to register online at www.chennairivers.gov.in for getting the passes. Application forms will also be issued at the park. Pets will not be allowed.