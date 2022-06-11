CM inaugurates a slew of projects in Kolathur

Stalin opens Tangedco office, distributes assistance to women and children

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the Tangedco office in Kolathur constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched various infrastructure projects and welfare assistance schemes in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

According to a press release, Mr. Stalin launched the work on modernisation of Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School on Market Street at an estimated cost of ₹90.59 lakh.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the Tangedco office on Jagannathan Street built at a cost of ₹49.62 lakh, MLA’s office in Jawahar Nagar and laid the foundation stone for health and wellness centre in Jaganathan Street at an estimated cost of ₹25 lakh.

Mr. Stalin distributed welfare assistance to 250 students and 349 women at a programme organised at Everwin Matriculation School.

He also laid the foundation stone for tenements of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Jamalia.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Mayor R. Priya were present.