CM inaugurates 610 TNHB houses

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated a total of 610 housing units of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) constructed at a total cost of ₹158 crore at various locations.

While 510 low income group (LIG) houses have been constructed at Mahakavi Bharathiar Nagar, another 40 high income group (HIG) houses have been constructed at Mogappair.

A total of 48 housing tenements for middle income groups (MIG) at Puliyur and another 12 HIG tenements were constructed in Mandavelipakkam.

Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated a wedding hall in Madurai district constructed at a cost of ₹5.51 crore through video conference.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.