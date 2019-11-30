CM flags of 100 electric autos, launches Pongal gift scheme

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged off retrofitted electric autorickshaws at the Secretariat on Friday.

The autos have been retrofitted and introduced by Dubai-based M Auto Electric Mobility. The company and KMC Group of Dubai signed MoUs with the State government when Mr. Palaniswawi attended the Business Leaders Forum in Dubai.

The two companies proposed to invest ₹100 crore to convert petrol vehicles into electric autos, and provide job opportunities to around 5,000 persons.

On Friday, the Chief Minister flagged off four autos belonging to M Auto Electric Mobility. The company will roll out 100 such autos in the city and a majority of these will be driven by women and third-gender persons.

The autos will have a driving range of 100 km per charge and will have facilities like CCTV, panic button, a tab, and GPS. The autos can be pre-booked on the M Auto Pride app.

The Chief Minister also launched the government’s Pongal gift scheme to provide those with rice ration cards ₹1,000, one-kg rice and sugar, two pieces of sugarcane, 20 g of cashews, raisins and elaichi and 1.67 crore dhotis and sarees.

He also gave appointment orders to 10 persons selected for vacancies in the Environment and Forest department. A total of 137 persons were given appointments on Friday.