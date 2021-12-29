CM felicitates man who helped save lives

Former councillor of the erstwhile Tiruvottiyur Municipality, T.M. Thaniyarasu, whose timely intervention helped residents flee a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board building before it collapsed, was felicitated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

News publications, including The Hindu, reported that many residents had fled the building largely due to the intervention of Mr. Thaniyarasu. While visiting the building on Monday, he noticed that the cracks on the walls were widening, and alerted the Board Assistant Engineer, who suggested the evacuation of the residents.