CM felicitates Chennai Mayor Priya

March 04, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday felicitated Chennai Mayor R. Priya on the occasion of her completing one year in office.

Ms. Priya was elected unopposed as Mayor on March 4, after the DMK won the local body election last year. Over 700 resolutions pertaining to infrastructure projects and welfare schemes were passed by the Corporation Council in the past one year.

After assuming office, Ms. Priya said she intended to focus on implementing civic projects under Singara Chennai 2.0. The Council has passed many resolutions for beautification of the city in the past one year.

During the last one year, various schemes had been implemented for improving schools for poor children. Work on improving infrastructure for health centres, parks and mitigation of flooding had been taken up.