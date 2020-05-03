Chennai

CM expresses condolences to Forest Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday expressed his condolences to Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan over the death of his wife, Kannathaal.

Mr. Palaniswami said he was saddened on hearing the news of her death and prayed that Mr. Sreenivasan and his family had the strength to overcome the loss.

