CM, Dy. CM don’t have locus standi to unveil Jaya’s mausoleum: Stalin

DMK chief says they have to bring out the truth behind her death first

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had no locus standi to unveil a mausoleum for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, without bringing out the truth around the circumstances which led to her death.

“Nobody knows how she died and the mystery still remains four years after her death. The Armugaswamy Commission was formed to investigate the circumstances leading to her death. The DMK did not ask for the inquiry commission. It was Panneerselvam who asked for it,” he said speaking at people’s gram sabha at Adayalampattu, Maduravoyal.

He said he would have appreciated the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister if they had inaugurated the mausoleum after bringing out the truth behind her death.Mr. Stalin said he would be winding up the Gram Sabha meetings and will announce another major campaign plan on January 25. He charged the AIADMK government with massive corruption.