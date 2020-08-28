CM defends decision to promote students

CUDDALORE

28 August 2020 00:10 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday defended his government’s decision to promote college students who had arrears in semester examinations (except in the final year). He said the students were under agony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students had paid the examination fees and were waiting for the exams. However, the exams were being postponed continuously. Hence, the government decided to promote all students, he said.

