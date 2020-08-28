Chennai

CM defends decision to promote students

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday defended his government’s decision to promote college students who had arrears in semester examinations (except in the final year). He said the students were under agony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students had paid the examination fees and were waiting for the exams. However, the exams were being postponed continuously. Hence, the government decided to promote all students, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 12:10:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cm-defends-decision-to-promote-students/article32460138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story