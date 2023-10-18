CM assures Thiruporur MLA of positive steps to close the Navalur toll plaza

October 18, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Efforts of the volunteers of Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) to remove the toll plaza at Navalur on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai has borne fruit with the State government considering the proposal for its closure.

Thiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji, who had met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday and submitted a petition in this regard, said Mr. Stalin had assured him of taking positive steps.

Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA, thanked the legislator for highlighting the need to close the toll plaza on the poorly maintained IT corridor by bringing in a special attention motion in the Assembly. He lauded the persistent efforts of the volunteers in getting signatures of more than 5,000 residents.

The residents have been demanding the closure of the toll plaza citing reduced road space and poor road maintenance due to the Metro work being carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

Over 150 residents welfare associations, through FOMRRA, had mailed several petitions and posted on social media about the need to remove the toll plaza.

