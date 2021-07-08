CM asks municipal officials to go for regular inspections

They should visit the localities between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to regularly inspect the local areas for supply of water, clearing of garbage and repairs to street-lights.

He advised senior officials of the department, which also oversees the Greater Chennai Corporation, to visit the localities between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The directions were issued at a review meeting held on June 30.

In a circular issued by Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, to the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, the Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, municipalities and village panchayats, the officials were directed to take remedial steps based on the complaints from the residents.

Easy access

The Chief Minister noted at the meeting that all officials, including the Commissioners and the Superintending Engineers, should attend the calls of the residents regardless of time constraints.

Easy access to officials would only create confidence in the minds of the people in the government machinery.

Maintain transparency

The officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Metro Water should regularly inspect all the development works for quality. The Corporation officials should maintain transparency while sanctioning building plan permits and issuing certificates.

If any civic issue was brought out by the media, the Chief Minister wanted the department concerned to immediately investigate and take remedial measures. If the report was false, the publication concerned should be notified of the situation.