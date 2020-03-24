CM announces ₹500-crore fund to combat outbreak

Stating that his government was not prepared to lose even a single life, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that ₹500 crore will be allocated to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He informed the Assembly that 9,266 beds in government hospitals had been converted into quarantine beds in the first phase, and the arrangements would be expanded depending on the requirement.

“Newly constructed buildings will soon have beds, and additional beds will be readied even in government hospitals, where emergency measures are not required,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government had held discussions with private hospitals and advised them to create 750 beds for the treatment of COVID-19.

Mr. Palaniswami said the houses of those who had returned from abroad in recent times would be identified and marked as ‘house quarantined’. The details of quarantined persons should be shared with police and local body officials and field workers.

“Those who have visited foreign countries and those who have been in contact with such people should be identified and monitored to prevent them from coming into contact with others,” he said.