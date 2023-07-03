ADVERTISEMENT

CM admitted to Apollo Hospitals for routine check-up

July 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday for a routine health check-up. He will be discharged on Tuesday, a press release issued by the hospital said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US