CM admitted to Apollo Hospitals for routine check-up

July 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday for a routine health check-up. He will be discharged on Tuesday, a press release issued by the hospital said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.