CM admitted to Apollo Hospitals for routine check-up

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday for a routine health check-up. He will be discharged on Tuesday, a press release issued by the hospital said.
July 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI
