Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported in Chennai apartment

At least 23 residents in an apartment complex in Sholinganallur have tested positive for the disease

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in an apartment complex the southern part of the city.

Also read: COVID-19 cluster emerges in Kilpauk

At least 23 residents in an apartment complex in Sholinganallur have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 398 samples were taken from residents for testing after two index cases were reported in the complex following the visit of two residents to a hospital in Adyar and a shop in Sowcarpet.

A total of 17 residents have been isolated at home. Five have been admitted in COVID care centres and one resident has been admitted in the hospital. At least 11 residents, who tested positive, have received both the doses of vaccine. Four residents who tested positive have received the first dose of vaccine. Eight residents who tested positive have not been vaccinated.

Six children have also tested positive for virus in the apartment complex. All the children have been isolated at home.

The State government has asked the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to do micro containment and intensify campaign on masks.

In a message to collectors and Commissioner GCC, the State government has directed officials to be strict on enforcement in public spaces.

“Of late we are having cluster cases. We were witness to a few clusters in Chennai. Effective cluster control has been done by chennai corporation. One was a festival cluster another gated community," said an official.

Officials said the "cases have not been coming down further after the relaxation" in Chennai and neighbouring three districts, Thanjavur and delta districts and Coimbatore and surrounding areas.