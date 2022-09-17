Milaap and Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital volunteers organise the programme

Milaap and Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital volunteers organise the programme

Crowdfunding platform Milaap.org and Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH) on Saturday organised a clowning session for young patients at the hospital. The initiative was designed to use laughter and humour to help children recover while they were undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses.

According to a press release, medical clowning was a form of therapy. Employees at Milaap have been organising clowning for patients in several hospitals across the country.

S. Ramesh, medical director of KKCTH, said young children undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses and battling through their journey to recovery often get exhausted. Around 10 Milaap employees visited the permissible wards of the hospital, dressed like clowns.

September was observed as World Childhood Cancer Awareness month. S. Chandramohan, chief executive officer of the hospital, was present. Puppet shows, games and other fun activities were organised.