Cloudy weather to continue for a day

Chennai and its neighbourhood will continue to enjoy pleasant weather on Saturday as the city experiences an increase in cloud cover. A low pressure area has formed over the west central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Meteorologists noted that the cloudy weather in the northern parts of the State was due to the westerly winds flowing towards the low pressure area over the Bay. On Friday, the weather observatory in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded normal day temperatures of 37 degree Celsius and 36.8 degree Celsius respectively.

S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said such weather is characteristic of the southwest monsoon. As the weather system is moving northwards, the comfortable weather conditions may last only till Saturday. There is a possibility of light showers in some parts of the city.

Some interior parts of northern Tamil Nadu may also get light rain and the day temperature is expected to be close to normal for one or two days, he said.

The Met Department forecasts that Chennai will experience a maximum temperature of 36-37 degree Celsius till Sunday.