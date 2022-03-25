Cloth bags to be distributed among 10 lakh students this year

Greater Chennai Corporation has sought the support of corporates in its initiative

The Greater Chennai Corporation has distributed cloth bags to one lakh school students to curb use of plastic.

The Corporation officials with the support of NGOs and with CSR funding will distribute cloth bags to 10 lakh students of all schools and colleges including private and government aided institutions this year

On Friday, the Corporation officials, with the support of NGOs, distributed cloth bags among students.

Chief Engineer N. Mahesan, Health Education Officer T.G. Srinivasan and Chief Education Officer C. Karpagam visited Government School in Villivakkam Sidco Nagar to create awareness about cloth bags and to motivate students to participate in the campaign against plastic bags.

Officials have requested various corporate entities to distribute cloth bags among students in all schools and colleges in the city. Work on the distribution of cloth bags for all students will be completed in 2022. The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has taken active participation in the distribution of cloth bags, the officials said.

By the end of 2023, Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumpyards will be closed, the officials said.

Raids had been conducted in shops to prevent the use of plastic bags in all the 15 zones of the city. The dumping of plastic waste had come down after the ban on plastic bags, the officials said.