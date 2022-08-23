Cloth bag vending machines at 25 more location: Minister

Exhibition on alternatives to plastic to be held in September

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 23, 2022 23:48 IST

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan said as part of the Meendum Manjappai campaign, cotton cloth bag vending machines will be placed at 25 more locations. Addressing officials after a review meeting at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) headquarters here, he said this was to discourage the public from using plastic bags.

The Minister said large schools would be encouraged to set up biomethanisation plants to utilize organic wastes to generate gas and use it in their kitchens or generate power. Secretary Environment Supriya Sahu said an exhibition of ecofriendly products that are alternatives to plastics would be held in September.

