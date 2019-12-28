‘Close the open drains in Chitlapakkam’

Complaints about poorly maintained stormwater drains are becoming frequent in Chitlapakkam.

Residents fear this could lead to a spurt in mosquito breeding and vector-borne diseases.

“The streets haven’t been swept for a long time and the drains have not been desilted to facilitate free flow of rain water to Sembakkam lake. Also, no fogging operations have been carried out to control breeding of mosquitoes,” says D. Udhayavani, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

Those residing at Abraham Lincoln Street, Jawahar Street, Vaithyalingam Salai, Chockalingam Salai, Maraimalai Adigal Street, Thirumagal Nagar First and Second Street, Babu Street and G. D, Naidu Street have been bearing the brunt of the problem.

Residents say the local body has to clear the inlets leading to the stormwater drains and cover them with steel mesh.

An official of the panchayat has promised to look into the issue immediately.