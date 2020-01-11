‘Close right turn at school zone in Ambattur Old Town’

To ease traffic congestion on CTH Road, a section of motorists have sought closure of a right turn at the junction in front of Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School in Ambattur Old Town.

At present, motorists coming from interior roads such as Cholambedu Road and High School Road, which intersects at CTH Road in front of the government-aided school, take a 'right turn' to reach CTH Road.

The junction also provides motorists with a short-cut to reach two sections of Ambattur. Motorists point out that allowing a right turn for a small count of vehicles from these interior roads slows down traffic on the arterial road, especially during rush hour.

“During weekdays, vehicles can be seen lined up till TI Cycle Road near the bridge, from the junction. As the intersection is also narrow with a bend towards Ambattur Old Town bus terminus, traffic moves at a snail’s pace during rush hour,” says K. Prakasam, a motorist from Thirumullavoyal. Motorists are confident that closing the right turn will work. They cite an example to illustrate the point. Recently, the intersection was closed on counting day for the local body elections. Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School was the counting centre, where cadres of many political parties had gathered near the intersection. To prevent any untoward incidents, the right turn at the intersection was closed.

Motorists coming from Cholambedu Road and High School Road were diverted to take a 'U' turn near Rakkie theatre and TI School Road respectively.

Motorists say such an arrangement is required as motorists violate traffic rules by not halting at the junction, which leads to accidents.

Further, container lorries and other vehicles skip the triangular junction near Rakkie theatre in Ambattur where a police booth is located by taking interior lanes to reach CTH Road.

The CCTV cameras at the intersection have not been working for many months due to electrical faults. Besides, motorists on CTH Road are unable to see motorists coming from the two stretches, due to overgrown trees near the junction. “Steps will be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow at the junction,” say police sources.