Close Nallur toll plaza on Chennai-Kolkata NH: CPI(M)

Toll should not be collected until the road is widened, says party leader G. Ramakrishnan

February 06, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Echoing the demands of regular road users, CPI(M) cadre on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the closure of the toll plaza at Nallur on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. Party leader G. Ramakrishnan, who led the protest, said the 43-km stretch between Madhavaram and Tada was only four lanes in most areas despite having been announced as a six-lane road.  Toll should not be collected until the road is widened, he added. The condition of the road was also poor at many places, and bridges and underpasses had not been constructed. Mr. Ramakrishnan also called for the closure of plazas that had completed their stipulated period of collection.

