Clogging of lake on the northern side of Putheri causes flooding in Pallavaram

The Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road was laid by dividing Pallavaram Periya Eri. The road resulted in the formation of four lakes. The main Periya Eri was maintained by the Water Resources Department. Its other side became a waste dump. The two remaining lakes at Putheri were handed over to the Tambaram Corporation. The Putheri lake, on the southern side of the Radial Road, was renovated. But the lake on the northern side remains filled with water hyacinth. The poor desilting has resulted in rainwater stagnating in the residential areas of Zamin Pallavaram. We request the Tambaram Corporation to desilt and deepen the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Manohar, Pallavaram.

Corporation responds:

A Tambaram Corporation official clarifies that the lake on the southern side of Putheri has been cleaned as part of the monsoon preparations. The lake on the northern side will be cleared of water hyacinth by the end of this month. There is a proposal to desilt and deepen the lake by next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage clogs drain

The Veerangal Odai, which prevents flooding of various localities, drains into the Pallikaranai Marsh through the channel built along the Velachery Main Road. However, the rainwater is not draining from an open land on Ram Nagar 11th Street, North Extension of Madipakkam. This is because the canal leading to the channel is blocked by garbage. The Chennai Corporation should remove the garbage because the entire locality gets flooded.

T. Saikrishnan, Madipakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.