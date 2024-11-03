ADVERTISEMENT

Clogging of lake on the northern side of Putheri causes flooding in Pallavaram

Published - November 03, 2024 10:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyacinth was removed only from a small portion of the lake on the northern side of Putheri.

The Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road was laid by dividing Pallavaram Periya Eri. The road resulted in the formation of four lakes. The main Periya Eri was maintained by the Water Resources Department. Its other side became a waste dump. The two remaining lakes at Putheri were handed over to the Tambaram Corporation. The Putheri lake, on the southern side of the Radial Road, was renovated. But the lake on the northern side remains filled with water hyacinth. The poor desilting has resulted in rainwater stagnating in the residential areas of Zamin Pallavaram. We request the Tambaram Corporation to desilt and deepen the lake.

David Manohar, Pallavaram.

Corporation responds:

A Tambaram Corporation official clarifies that the lake on the southern side of Putheri has been cleaned as part of the monsoon preparations. The lake on the northern side will be cleared of water hyacinth by the end of this month. There is a proposal to desilt and deepen the lake by next year.

Garbage clogs drain

The Veerangal Odai, which prevents flooding of various localities, drains into the Pallikaranai Marsh through the channel built along the Velachery Main Road. However, the rainwater is not draining from an open land on Ram Nagar 11th Street, North Extension of Madipakkam. This is because the canal leading to the channel is blocked by garbage. The Chennai Corporation should remove the garbage because the entire locality gets flooded.

T. Saikrishnan, Madipakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

