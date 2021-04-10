Clogged drain takes the sheen out of this improvement work

Pattulos Road in Royapettah gets a fresh coat of bitumen, but drain work remains incomplete

Pattulos Road in Royapettah has received a slew of improvements — a widened stormwater drain network, a tiled footpath and a fresh coat of bitumen topping to the carriageway.

Despite these salutary additions, it cup of woes still runs over.

It continues to be plagued by the problem of clogged drains at its intersection with Anna Salai, near the police station. It is a long-standing problem.

“The clogged drain on the stretch should have been repaired during the complete lockdown last year taking advantage of drop in vehicular volume,” says S. Rakesh, a motorist from Royapettah.

At present, a stretch of Anna Salai — from Thiru. Vi. Ka Road (earlier known as General Patters Road) junction to Wellington junction — is a two-way with entry being facilitated from Whites Road junction towards the LIC Building. Whites Road is also a two-way and there is also an entry into from Royapettah tower clock.

The section with the clogged drain presents a conducive breeding ground for mosquitoes as sullage and excess rainwater stagnate at that spot, say motorists. Some shop owners can be seen using the space for parking vehicles. Visitors to the Anna Salai police station have to walk on the carriageway to reach the bus stop at Anna Salai.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials point out that unlike the other roads in Royapettah, including Whites Road and Smith Road, that come under GCC’s control, Anna Salai is maintained by the State Highways Department. It is alleged that he fact that coordination is required between the two State agencies, is the main reason for the issue remaining unaddressed. A GCC official says, “Steps will be taken to repair the clogged drain at the intersection of these two stretches soon.”