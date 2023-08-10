Clock Tower at Mint to be restored under Namakku Naame Thittam

August 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 60-foot-tall clock tower in Mint will be restored by the Greater Chennai Corporation under the Namakku Naame Thittam.

A private agency has deposited 60% of the estimated amount of ₹4.9 lakh for the restoration work. As per the government order, a private entity has been allocated the work, which includes revival of the clock and painting the structure. In 2014, P. Orr & Sons carried out the work on reviving the clock. However, the clock had not been maintained for many years.

Built in the art-deco architecture style, the Mint Clock Tower features cement concrete with floral engravings. The city has clock towers in Royapettah, Pulianthope and Doveton. The clock tower in Mint is expected to be a significant landmark after the civic body implements multimodal integration of the transit modes in the area. The park has been restored in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.