Clearing of Prosopis juliflora to begin in city as government orders removal of the invasive species in non-forest areas

Local bodies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area are expected to launch a drive to remove Prosopis juliflora, as the invasive species has increased in many areas.

The State government has clarified that approval of the Forest Department is not required for the removal of Prosopis juliflora in non-forest areas if it is not planted by the Forest Department. The district collectors have been asked to take immediate action to remove the invasive species to comply with the orders of the High Court. Districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet on the outskirts of the city have registered an expansion of area under Prosopis juliflora.

Residents have already complained to the government that there was a delay in removal of Prosopis juliflora in several parts of Chennai and the neighbouring districts. Velachery resident S.Kumararaja said the residents have demanded support from the Chennai Corporation for their initiative to remove Prosopis juliflora. “We have removed the invasive trees along a 2.5 km stretch with support from the Green Velachery initiative. We have planted native species of trees after removing Prosopis juliflora. Many trees are yet to be removed. We need support from the GCC for supply of water and manure for the saplings. Green Velachery has removed the invasive trees along the stretch from Perungudi MRTS to Velachery MRTS,” he said. The local residents have planted native trees like neem, mango, pungai and peepal.

“We have been maintaining 30,500 trees planted during the period from April 2021 to August 2024. We received an award from the government. We received permission from the Railways. We need water and manure for the saplings to grow,” he said.

